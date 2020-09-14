Previous
Next
Acacia tree ... by ulla
Photo 507

Acacia tree ...

I am unsure of the exact variety I thought Acacia mearnsii (Black Wattle) but it has different leaves
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Ulrika

ace
@ulla
I live in Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born so it's been chosen for...
138% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise