Photo 508
this is the life
Eddie loves his comforts ... he certainly won the doggie lottery when he joined our family, he gets utterly spoilt.
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
Ulrika
ace
@ulla
1030
photos
55
followers
103
following
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
3rd October 2020 9:34pm
Babs
ace
He looks as though he is happy to be so spoilt
October 4th, 2020
Fr1da
A very gorgeous dog !
October 4th, 2020
