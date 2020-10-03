Previous
Next
this is the life by ulla
Photo 508

this is the life

Eddie loves his comforts ... he certainly won the doggie lottery when he joined our family, he gets utterly spoilt.
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Ulrika

ace
@ulla
I live in Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born so it's been chosen for...
139% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
He looks as though he is happy to be so spoilt
October 4th, 2020  
Fr1da
A very gorgeous dog !
October 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise