Tamar river by ulla
Tamar river

We flew home last night always nice to see the familiar sights of Launceston. I don't love flying but the views can be spectacular
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Ulrika

@ulla
I live in Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born so it's been chosen for...
Babs ace
Always good to see home isn't it.
December 22nd, 2020  
