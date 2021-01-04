Sign up
Photo 529
My favourite subject..
I went to work this morning, went to town then had family visiting this afternoon.. now it's time to rest and enjoy a nature documentary. Eddie seems more interested in looking at everyone in the room not the TV
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
Ulrika
ace
@ulla
I live in Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born so it's been chosen for...
1060
photos
55
followers
103
following
144% complete
522
523
524
525
526
527
528
529
523
524
525
526
350
527
528
529
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
4th January 2021 5:38pm
