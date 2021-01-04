Previous
My favourite subject.. by ulla
Photo 529

My favourite subject..

I went to work this morning, went to town then had family visiting this afternoon.. now it's time to rest and enjoy a nature documentary. Eddie seems more interested in looking at everyone in the room not the TV
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Ulrika

