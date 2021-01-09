Previous
New pellet heater by ulla
Photo 534

New pellet heater

We got sick of carting wood and the mess so we got a new heater. We have had one before so we know we will love it. Bit of daily and weekly maintenance but better than stacking and storing wood!!
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

Ulrika

