Photo 534
New pellet heater
We got sick of carting wood and the mess so we got a new heater. We have had one before so we know we will love it. Bit of daily and weekly maintenance but better than stacking and storing wood!!
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
Ulrika
ace
@ulla
I live in Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born so it's been chosen for...
1069
photos
57
followers
104
following
146% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
9th January 2021 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
