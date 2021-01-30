Sign up
Photo 538
teasels
My husband's two brothers are visiting for a few days... first time in years. We went for a walk at our nearby lake.
Isn't it strange that it takes a crisis to get family together sometimes? Work and life get in the way of travelling to see each other.
My husband is officially going into palliative care next week and we are not sure how long he has left, they are saying weeks at the most...
My heart is already breaking.
30th January 2021
30th Jan 21
Ulrika
ace
@ulla
I live in Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born so it's been chosen for...
Junko Y
ace
This is a beautiful scene, with a wonderful composition. I'm so sorry to hear about your husband -- I've been away from 365 a bit and then madly catching up and I must have missed this news because last I heard he was coming home from the hospital and things seemed more hopeful. My heart and thoughts are with you. Take care . . . . of you, too.
January 30th, 2021
