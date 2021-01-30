teasels

My husband's two brothers are visiting for a few days... first time in years. We went for a walk at our nearby lake.



Isn't it strange that it takes a crisis to get family together sometimes? Work and life get in the way of travelling to see each other.



My husband is officially going into palliative care next week and we are not sure how long he has left, they are saying weeks at the most...



My heart is already breaking.