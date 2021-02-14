Previous
Man's best friend by ulla
Photo 540

My husband wanted to stay home for palliative care but it got too difficult to manage. We are at a fantastic hospital unit where I can stay and share his room plus our Eddie can visit!

We have no idea how long he has but they didn't expect him to last the weekend so it's pretty close.

So much to be thankful for but my heart is already broken at the thought of not having my best friend by my side soon.
Ulrika

ace
@ulla
I live in Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born so it's been chosen for...
