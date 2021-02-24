Previous
that face by ulla
that face

Nothing like Eddie cuddles to cheer me up 🥰
24th February 2021

Ulrika

ace
@ulla
I live in Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born so it's been chosen for...
Pigeons Farm
Hello Eddie! you are so cute!
February 24th, 2021  
Rob Z
Ahhh Ulrika - how nice to see him again.
February 24th, 2021  
