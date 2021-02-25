Sign up
Photo 543
the power of orange
Today was my husband's funeral. I thought I would hate it because I don't like formalities but we did it our way and I liked it more than I thought I would.
It poured down rain for the exact time we were there which is strange..My husband said he hoped it would rain as he loved the rainy days the most. The sun came out minutes after we left.
Now it's my time to work out who I am now. Seppo will always be with me in my heart but I have decisions to make without him here.
I am surrounded by loviing family and friends so I know I will make it through the hard days.
25th February 2021
Ulrika
ace
@ulla
I live in Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born so it's been chosen for...
