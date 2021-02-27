Previous
retreat to the beach by ulla
retreat to the beach

Today Eddie and I have travelled an hour to my daughter's families home near the beach for a few days to recover from the intense days after my husband's passing and funeral.

I hope to go on a couple of photo walks 💜

Ulrika

