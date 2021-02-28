Sign up
Photo 546
grandson
went for a short photo walk this morning with my grandson and the family. was so lovely to enjoy the scenery and the fresh country air
28th February 2021
28th Feb 21
0
0
Ulrika
ace
@ulla
I live in Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born so it's been chosen for...
1083
photos
57
followers
103
following
149% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
27th February 2021 9:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
