love never dies

Well I have had an amazing experience today... I am reading this book I picked up yesterday from an op shop (thrift store) it's about signs from departed loved ones.



I had the conversation with my husband about a sign if possible... I was pondering what would be something he would do? I couldn't think of anything.



This evening my best friend from high school said she had something to send me... She felt to order it today.



Turns out it made me cry so much!! She named a star after Seppo. (Didn't know it was a thing... I get a framed certificate in the mail) I suddenly realised that was our first date - where he wants his ashes spread.. a beach where we sat and both felt like time stood still... He would always tell our kids and grandkids about that night while stargazing ... Which was his favourite thing to do!



What a beautiful gift... From my husband and my best friend ❤️