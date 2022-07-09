Previous
two is company by ulla
Photo 598

two is company

well, it's been a while. this was my view out of my window this morning. I have barely picked up my camera this year but I did this morning so maybe it's a turning point.
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

Ulrika

@ulla
I live in Tasmania (born in Finland)
