week away from everything by ulla
Photo 601

week away from everything

I have just had a week of catching up with some old friends and meeting some new friends... I ended up not taking many photo's because I wanted to focus on just being away from it all.
12th July 2022

Ulrika

@ulla
I live in Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born so it's been chosen for...
