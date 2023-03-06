Previous
peace lily flower by ulla
Photo 669

peace lily flower

took this with my phone on the way out of work tonight...
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Ulrika

ace
@ulla
I live in Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born so it's been chosen for...
Elisa Smith ace
It's like a painting.
March 6th, 2023  
Babs ace
So pretty
March 6th, 2023  
