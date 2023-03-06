Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 669
peace lily flower
took this with my phone on the way out of work tonight...
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
2
1
Ulrika
ace
@ulla
I live in Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born so it's been chosen for...
1319
photos
57
followers
103
following
662
663
664
665
666
667
668
669
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
lily
Elisa Smith
ace
It's like a painting.
March 6th, 2023
Babs
ace
So pretty
March 6th, 2023
