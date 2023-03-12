Previous
afternoon sunlight by ulla
Photo 675

afternoon sunlight

when you realise the day is nearly over and no photo... ha ha. I am trying my best to do this challenge and I am going to whatever it takes... I did love the sunlight as I opened my front door... the shadows and golden reflections it created
12th March 2023

Ulrika

I live in Tasmania (born in Finland)
Elisa Smith ace
Love that light.
March 12th, 2023  
