Previous
Next
Amish tea room by ulla
Photo 757

Amish tea room

I took a lovely young lady to a local tea house for her 16th birthday.. this Amish family are really nice and their produce and handmade goods are beautiful
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Ulrika

ace
@ulla
207% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact