Photo 757
Amish tea room
I took a lovely young lady to a local tea house for her 16th birthday.. this Amish family are really nice and their produce and handmade goods are beautiful
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
0
0
Ulrika
ace
@ulla
1456
photos
41
followers
92
following
207% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
10th July 2025 12:31pm
