Curious magpies by ulla
Photo 760

Curious magpies

I keep forgetting that I am doing 365 again!!!! Next month I will hopefully get into the habit again.

Today we had our state’s election (no confidence vote from the Labour Party) seems it backfired because the Liberals won and looks like they will have more seats…

Anyway it was a dull rainy day 😁
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Ulrika

@ulla
