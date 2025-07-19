Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 760
Curious magpies
I keep forgetting that I am doing 365 again!!!! Next month I will hopefully get into the habit again.
Today we had our state’s election (no confidence vote from the Labour Party) seems it backfired because the Liberals won and looks like they will have more seats…
Anyway it was a dull rainy day 😁
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ulrika
ace
@ulla
1458
photos
41
followers
92
following
208% complete
View this month »
753
754
755
756
757
758
759
760
Latest from all albums
470
228
755
756
757
758
759
760
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
19th July 2025 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close