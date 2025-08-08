Previous
The lights are on but nobody is here by ulla
The lights are on but nobody is here

I am quite often the first or last person at work. I am glad I am not scared of the dark or spooky old buildings 😆
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Ulrika

