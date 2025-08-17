Previous
Mr Squiggle by ulla
Photo 772

Mr Squiggle

My family has started a new game either on an iPad or paper doing drawings from a random squiggle (like the old kids show on tv) my 15 year old grandson did this one 😆
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Ulrika

