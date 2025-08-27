Sign up
Photo 774
View out of my window
I am at work today (Wednesday is an office day at my church) it’s semi rural here so quite lovely even on a rainy day
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
Ulrika
ace
@ulla
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
27th August 2025 11:18am
