Photo 777
Final winter blast
There is snow in Tasmania today in the higher places - I am resting at home because I have had a cough all week. Such a comfortable spot in my lounge room with the 🔥 fire
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
Ulrika
ace
@ulla
