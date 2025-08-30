Previous
Final winter blast by ulla
Final winter blast

There is snow in Tasmania today in the higher places - I am resting at home because I have had a cough all week. Such a comfortable spot in my lounge room with the 🔥 fire
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Ulrika

@ulla
