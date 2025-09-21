Sign up
Photo 779
Cracker of a sunset tonight!
Returning from our local Charlie Kirk vigil held in Tasmania Australia 💔🇺🇸🇨🇰
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
Ulrika
ace
@ulla
1479
photos
42
followers
92
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
21st September 2025 5:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
