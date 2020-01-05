Sign up
sexy rexy
that is the name of this rose and one of my favourites but it doesn't have a scent...
5th January 2020
5th Jan 20
Ulrika
ace
@ulla
I am an artist and photographer from Launceston Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born...
Fr1da
Such a romantic rose !
January 5th, 2020
