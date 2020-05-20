Previous
spooky by ulla
326 / 365

spooky

one of the views at work at night... I will be doing a whole series so look forward to some views of my quaint old school....
20th May 2020 20th May 20

Ulrika

@ulla
I am an artist and photographer from Launceston Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born...
Photo Details

Pigeons Farm
This is such a moody photo to start your series off with. It really sets an atmosphere of intrigue for what lies ahead. And as you say a little spooky. What a fabulous series this will be with your school as centre focus. I look forward to watching it unfold :)
May 20th, 2020  
