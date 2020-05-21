Sign up
Previous
Next
327 / 365
Oak tree misty morning
This oak tree is very well known for the past 130 years it has been a bit of an icon at our school... this is where the students eat their lunch.
21st May 2020
21st May 20
Ulrika
ace
@ulla
I am an artist and photographer from Launceston Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born...
Views
Album
Album 2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
20th May 2020 10:12pm
