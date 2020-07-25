Sign up
337 / 365
home sweet home
Eddie has been away for a couple of weeks at my daughters house by the sea... he is enjoying being back home and Belle is pretty happy to have him back too
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
Ulrika
ace
@ulla
I am an artist and photographer from Launceston Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born...
1005
photos
59
followers
109
following
92% complete
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
491
492
335
493
336
494
495
337
Leave a Comment
