crackled vase by ulla
Photo 431

crackled vase

1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Ulrika

@ulla
I live in Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born so it's been chosen for...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
the texture of the vase and what it is holding go together so well!
March 1st, 2023  
Ulrika ace
@koalagardens I never actually thought to look closely at what it actually made of! but I bought it from an op shop because I had it in a school office quite a few years back, but now I don't have an office at my current school really so I have it at home and I can't bare to part with it

March 1st, 2023  
