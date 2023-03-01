Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 431
crackled vase
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ulrika
ace
@ulla
I live in Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born so it's been chosen for...
1308
photos
57
followers
103
following
118% complete
View this month »
424
425
426
427
428
429
430
431
Latest from all albums
428
661
429
430
662
663
664
431
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Album 2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
the texture of the vase and what it is holding go together so well!
March 1st, 2023
Ulrika
ace
@koalagardens
I never actually thought to look closely at what it actually made of! but I bought it from an op shop because I had it in a school office quite a few years back, but now I don't have an office at my current school really so I have it at home and I can't bare to part with it
March 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close