golden rays by ulla
Photo 452

golden rays

taken with my camera... not the mobile phone. I had my macro lens on so not able to get wide angle but still such a lovely effect and morning!
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Ulrika

@ulla
I live in Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born so it's been chosen for...
Elisa Smith ace
Oh wow, this is beautiful. Love it.
April 5th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
these are just wonderful - the mist, water and birds are perfect
April 5th, 2023  
