it's the little things by ulla
it's the little things

I love the little touches I can do in my home to change the feel of my spaces. using inexpensive things like even rosemary and the last few rose buds from the garden to create a small arrangement that smells gorgeous!
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Ulrika

@ulla
I live in Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born so it's been chosen for...
Babs ace
Another beautiful photo of the treasures in your home. It isn't the value that makes them special it is the pleasure and memories that make them true treasures.
April 10th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Totally agree, I need to buy some rosemary I miss not having any in the yard.
April 10th, 2023  
