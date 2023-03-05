Previous
roadworks equipment by ulla
215 / 365

roadworks equipment

they have just finished stage one of the road works up to the lookout and beyond... it's been such a narrow road and it is quite scary having a truck come at you on a narrow windy road with a cliff on one side! grateful they are making it safer!
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Ulrika

@ulla
I live in Tasmania (born in Finland)
