Previous
Did someone say "squirrel" by una1965
8 / 365

Did someone say "squirrel"

She refused point blank to look directly at me so I had to settle for a profile shot - next time I must remember treats!
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Úna

@una1965
I have always been interested in photography and due to recently reducing my working days from 5 to 2 (gently easing into retirement ....) now...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise