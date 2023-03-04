Previous
Next
Day 63 - Bike by unicornlover0109
63 / 365

Day 63 - Bike

When my husband retired 3 years ago he got these bikes as a retirement gift. They are stored in our garage and we have never even used them.
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Lisa B

ace
@unicornlover0109
I am a working wife, grandmother and mom. We have 8 grandchildren, so look out - they will defiantly make their way into my 365 Challenge....
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise