Day 69 - M is for Mountain by unicornlover0109
68 / 365

Day 69 - M is for Mountain

I live in an area that is surrounded by majestic mountains. This year many of them are snow capped with all the unusual cold weather.
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Lisa B

ace
@unicornlover0109
I am a working wife, grandmother and mom. We have 8 grandchildren, so look out - they will defiantly make their way into my 365 Challenge....
