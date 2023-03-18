Previous
Day 78 - Fuzzy by unicornlover0109
Day 78 - Fuzzy

Sometimes things are just meant to be.
Wasn’t sure what I was going to post for Fuzzy today and I was at the mall and this young was wearing these oh so cute Fuzzy tennis shoes. Perfect for my Fuzzy word of the day.
18th March 2023

Lisa B

@unicornlover0109
I am a working wife, grandmother and mom. We have 8 grandchildren, so look out - they will defiantly make their way into my 365 Challenge....
