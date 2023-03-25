Previous
Day 85 - Lucky by unicornlover0109
84 / 365

Day 85 - Lucky

My husband and I were so lucky to spend a great evening with friends at our new arena home to the CV Firebirds.
They are the affiliate of the Seattle Kracken NHL team.
We had a time and got to watch a great game. We won 7-3.
25th March 2023

Lisa B

