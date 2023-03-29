Previous
Day 89 - On the Shelf by unicornlover0109
Day 89 - On the Shelf

A shelf in my office with a picture I took a few years back of 2 of my granddaughters.
I love this picture and bring it out each spring.
Lisa B

@unicornlover0109
I am a working wife, grandmother and mom. We have 8 grandchildren, so look out - they will defiantly make their way into my 365 Challenge....
