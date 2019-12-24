Previous
Winter Solargraph by urbanghost
Winter Solargraph

First try at solargraphy. Taken from my garden and shows the suns movement over the winter solstice.
Bit of advice, dont use a pringle tube. It got damp and photo shows damp around edges. I like it though.
24th December 2019

Urbanghost

@urbanghost
