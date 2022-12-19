Sign up
Let’s start the challenge!
Hello from Poland! We’ve got nice winter here. Many people start to feed birds during winter. Do you do this?
19th December 2022
Łukasz
@uszak
Photographer from Warsaw, Poland.
1
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
19th December 2022 10:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
birds
,
winter
,
start
,
poland
