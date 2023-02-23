Previous
Next
67 by uszak
67 / 365

67

What do you think is it? Who said "a camera"? Yes, this is a handmade camera for solarigraphy. It's made from a cola can.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Łukasz

@uszak
Photographer from Warsaw, Poland.
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elisa Smith ace
Interesting.
February 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise