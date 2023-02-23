Sign up
67 / 365
67
What do you think is it? Who said "a camera"? Yes, this is a handmade camera for solarigraphy. It's made from a cola can.
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
Łukasz
@uszak
Photographer from Warsaw, Poland.
Tags
camera
,
solarigraphy
Elisa Smith
ace
Interesting.
February 23rd, 2023
