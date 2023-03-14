Previous
86 by uszak
86 / 365

86

Just random shot from my phone camera.
14th March 2023

Łukasz

@uszak
Photographer from Warsaw, Poland.


Andreas ace
Nicely limited palette. Infernal!
March 14th, 2023  
