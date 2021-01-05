Previous
Rust by v_marius
5 / 365

Rust

I tried the photo stacking technique here. Only to see how it works. This picture is made only from 25 pictures, with reverse ring.
Maybe next time I will do better
5th January 2021 5th Jan 21

Marius Voinea

@v_marius
