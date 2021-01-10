Previous
Dark night by v_marius
10 / 365

Dark night

Another day i took the picture in the last moment. The tree in fromt of my house look very nice in dark nights.
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

Marius Voinea

@v_marius
