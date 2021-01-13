Previous
Winter landscape by v_marius
13 / 365

Winter landscape

After online classes I took my family out for a ride. This landscape i shot few kilometers away from home.
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Marius Voinea

@v_marius
