Cat Cafe by vacantview
78 / 365

Cat Cafe

Stopped by Cafe Meow in downtown Minneapolis with my daughter to hang out with the cats for awhile. They have a great adoption program going there in addition to the usual cafe beverages and treats.
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

