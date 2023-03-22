Previous
Fancy Bath by vacantview
Fancy Bath

I thought my daughter’s upstairs bath needed a night light. I didn’t realize the ones I bought were multi-colored until I plugged them in. Room much? I think not.
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Vacant View

@vacantview
I enjoy being creative, particularly in the world of music. This year I wanted to document my everyday life by taking a photo of...
