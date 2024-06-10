Sign up
vaidas
ace
@vaidasguogis
Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. I am from Lithuania. Just before the New Year, a random article about photography...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
10th June 2024 8:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
interesting
June 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
Great shape and textures, I like the old looking brickwork.
June 10th, 2024
