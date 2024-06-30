Sign up
182 / 365
182
Thistles bloom in the dunes.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
vaidas
ace
@vaidasguogis
Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. I am from Lithuania. Just before the New Year, a random article about photography...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
30th June 2024 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
How beautiful, it looks like a wild rose. Lovely light and dof.
June 30th, 2024
