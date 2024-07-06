Sign up
Sorry for not commenting. I was driving all the day, only few stops today. Uploading to keep project's streak going.
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
vaidas
ace
@vaidasguogis
Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. I am from Lithuania. Just before the New Year, a random article about photography...
Rob Z
ace
Great shapes against the blue
July 6th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
Very nice half and half.
July 6th, 2024
Dave
ace
Nice contrast in colors
July 6th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
I like the half and half effect
July 6th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Nice pov
July 6th, 2024
