I'm finally back home after an intense three week trip. Thank you all very much for your support in my 365 project during that time. I drove 8100 km, visited interesting places, took 5000+ photos and really didn't have much chance to log in, only uploading 1 photo and answering urgent emails in the evening. I have to review the impressions of my trip and I will upload the most interesting ones with some comments step by step. Many thanks again.